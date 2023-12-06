Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kravarsko

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kravarsko, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in Pustike, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
Pustike, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I17801 Barbarići Kravarski
€424,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Kravarsko, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir