Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

Grad Novalja
11
Grad Senj
8
Opcina Plitvicka Jezera
3
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury new construction in the center of Stara Novalja, 30m from the sea, 220NKP A row house…
$830,365
Leave a request
House 18 rooms in Prizna, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building, direct access to the beach, garage, 632 m2, Prizna,In Prizna, 15 km from…
$1,11M
Leave a request
3 room house in Jablanac, Croatia
3 room house
Jablanac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…
$807,461
Leave a request
9 room house in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
$798,958
Leave a request
House 18 rooms in Grad Senj, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Grad Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
$829,258
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lika-Senj County

villas

Properties features in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go