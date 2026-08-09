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Houses for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

;
Grad Novalja
15
Grad Senj
8
Opcina Plitvicka Jezera
3
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61 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Luxury villa with modern design in Barbat area on Rab island, just 300 meters from the sea!O…
$716,658
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Island of Pag, Mandre – Luxury Terraced Villa with Private Pool Only 300 Meters from the Sea…
$616,985
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Modern vila in Lun, Pag island - wodnerfully beautiful!A unique, newly built villa of 192 sq…
$1,70M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stara Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Area 239 m²
This modern villa in Novalja, just 1.1 km from the coast, offers panoramic sea views and ens…
$1,14M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Reasonable price!Fantastic new built villa right by the sea in Starigrad area with a pier in…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Newly built villa with swimming pool in a great location in Stara Novalja, Pag peninsula, me…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Urgent sale! Discounted!Old price was 1 500 000 eur! New price is 990 000 eur!KARLOBAG – Exc…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Exclusive semi-detached villa with swimming pool on Pag island, 300 meters from the sea!Tota…
$1,18M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Magnificent new villa in Banjol, Rab island - ideal modern property only 200 meters from the…
$1,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Luxury villa with swimming pool on Pag peninsula, 500 meters from the sea!The dwelling takes…
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Absolutely enchanting modern villa 1st row to the sea on the island of Pag which is gaining …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Luxury Sea View Villa for Sale in Karlobag Area – Only 300m from the Coast!Discover this ele…
$1,43M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
A stunning luxury villa of 260 m², built in 2017, is for sale near Senj. This exquisite holi…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury new built villa with pool in the first row to the sea in Novalja, Pag!Total area is 2…
$1,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Luxury Sea View Villa with Heated Pool and Successful Rental Business – Lun, Pag Island, 300…
$1,14M
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5 bedroom house in Grad Novalja, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 219 m²
Location: Novalja Built: 2019 City center: 7 km Sea: 1.2 km Airport distance: 89 km I…
$1,63M
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3 bedroom house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
We are pleased to present this beautiful newly built villa with a private pool and garden, l…
$681,127
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Exclusive semi-detached house with swimming pool on Pag peninsula, 300 meters from the sea o…
Price on request
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3 bedroom house in Jablanac, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Jablanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Location: Jablanac Built: 2018 Sea: 1.7 km City center: 2.2 km Inside space: 260…
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
New exclusive villa with swimming pool in Stara Novalja, Pag peninsula.It belongs to a new c…
$822,647
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Light and elegant villa with swimming pool and fantastic view, Pag peninsula, in Novalja, cc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
PAG ISLAND, NOVALJA – Exclusive Luxury Villa with Heated Pool, 250 m from the Sea and Babe B…
$1,91M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Exclusive villa 100 meters from the sea in Novalja, Pag island, now peninsula! Sale of …
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
Now price is 250 000 eur lower!Please, do not hesitate to inquire about the price!Wonderful …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Exclusive new semi-detached house with swimming pool in Mandre, Pag!It is one of the two sem…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Absolute surprise!This exceptional luxury real estate opportunity features a newly renovated…
$1,83M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 163 m²
This exceptional detached house for sale in Mandre on the Island of Pag offers a rare opport…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Fascinating seafront villa for sale in Lukovo Sugarje, Karlobag!Amazing position right by th…
$1,20M
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4 bedroom house in Lun, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Lun, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
In the northern part of the island of Pag, in the peaceful and authentic Mediterranean villa…
$2,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Karlobag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Two modern houses under construction in the second row to the sea in Stara Novalja, Pag!This…
$857,738
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Property types in Lika-Senj County

villas

Properties features in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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