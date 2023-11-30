Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Senj, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
€1,000,000
House with electricity, with Ownership document in Brinje, Croatia
House with electricity, with Ownership document
Brinje, Croatia
Area 340 m²
Country estate, house with 3 outbuildings, garden, Brinje, 235 m2 A small country estate is …
€1,05M
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
€715,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Stara Novalja, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
PAG ISLAND, NOVALJA, excellent detached house with five apartments and a beautiful garden W…
€590,000
Close
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
SENJ, SVETI JURAJ - Apartment house with sea view A spacious apartment house is for sale in …
€1,03M
Close
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, NOVALJA, a beautiful autochthonous stone house with a swimming pool We a…
€1,30M
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - a superb modern villa with a pool and a view of the sea We a…
€1,42M
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - top modern duplex villa with pool and sea view We are sellin…
€750,000
Close
9 room house in Brinje, Croatia
9 room house
Brinje, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13465 It worries A beautiful detached house with an area of 280 m2 o…
€240,000
Villa 18 bedrooms in Prizna, Croatia
Villa 18 bedrooms
Prizna, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
€850,000
6 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
6 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13290 Novalja, A comfortable detached house with a total living area…
€275,000
House with electricity, with Ownership document, with  Train in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House with electricity, with Ownership document, with  Train
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Area 605 m²
Apartment building, beach access, sea view, Stara Novalja, 605 m2Two apartment buildings wit…
€3,50M
3 room house in Prizna, Croatia
3 room house
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 222 m²
Prizna, detached house A detached house on 3 floors, 222 m2 (74m2 floor plan area of each f…
€350,000
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Udbina, Croatia
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Udbina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
House 95 m2 and plot 792 m2, Lika, Udbina The house with a net usable area of ​​95 m2 is loc…
€59,900
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage in Matesici, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage
Matesici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
House 150m2 on a large plot of 1,000m2, Krivi Put near Senj The house with a net usable area…
€280,000
House in Senj, Croatia
House
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Senj, center, business building with floor plan area of 656 m2It is located in the M2 zone, …
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
€1,20M
6 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Zubovici, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Zubovici, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Pag,Kolan,beautiful house by the sea with access to the beach. It consists of a ground floo…
€850,000
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms in Stara Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
€895,000
9 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
9 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 29
Area 900 m²
Novalja, residential and business building of approx. 900 m2 on four floors on a plot of 4.0…
€2,20M
6 room house with Bedrooms in cujica Krcevina, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
cujica Krcevina, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Plitvice Lakes Detached apartment house of 206 m2 built in 2019 on a plot of 1000 m2. It co…
€440,000
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Stinica, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Stinica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…
€730,000
