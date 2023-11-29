Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Poljanica Bistricka, Croatia
Plot of land
Poljanica Bistricka, Croatia
Area 10 515 m²
I26476 Grabe
€95,000
Plot of land in Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
Area 20 000 m²
I26252 Strmečka ulica
€1,10M
Plot of land in Jurjevec, Croatia
Plot of land
Jurjevec, Croatia
Area 2 200 m²
I26116 Vrtnjakovec
€27,500
Plot of land in Opcina Petrovsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Petrovsko, Croatia
Area 1 879 m²
Pregrada, Gorička street Building plot of regular shape, surface area 1879m2 in the zone of…
€35,000
Plot of land in Pustodol, Croatia
Plot of land
Pustodol, Croatia
Area 2 118 m²
I25103 Pustodol
€36,000
Plot of land in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Area 4 309 m²
I21802 Bregovita
€79,000
Plot of land in Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Plot of land
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Area 8 769 m²
Krapinske toplice, Vrtnjakovec Building land in the undeveloped part of the construction ar…
€92,075
