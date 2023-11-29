Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Grad Krapina, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Grad Krapina, Croatia
Area 115 m²
I26015 Magistratska ulica
€218,500
Commercial real estate in Zlatar Bistrica, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zlatar Bistrica, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 11 952 m²
Goldsmith Bistrica Production and storage facilities with an area of 11,952 m2 built on a p…
€6,80M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Grad Zlatar, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Grad Zlatar, Croatia
Area 1 895 m²
I25190 Varaždinska ulica
€777,000
Office with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Office with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Number of floors 3
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a large plo…
€1,35M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
