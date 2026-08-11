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Apartments for sale in Kraljevica, Croatia

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kraljevica, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
ID CODE: 129-909
$697,383
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kraljevica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
ID CODE: 129-917
$487,713
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Apartment in Kraljevica, Croatia
Apartment
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15036KraljevicaBeautiful studio apartment with an area of 31.92 m² on th…
$173,021
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