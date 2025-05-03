Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
78
Grad Rovinj
26
Grad Porec
36
Grad Umag
20
217 properties total found
Hotel 357 m² in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Hotel 357 m²
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
The total living area of the house is 357 m2. The terrain on which the house is located is f…
$830,743
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Area 2 810 m²
A small family 3-star hotel for sale, which began operations in July 1997. It is located in …
$2,71M
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Exclusive Property Perfect for Tourism Investment!We present a luxurious, detached villa off…
$1,47M
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 11
Area 600 m²
Beautiful remodelled old stone villa in Kanfanar area just a few km from famous boutique tow…
$1,36M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 000 m²
Bright mini-hotel of 20 rooms just 200 meters from the sea in Pula area!Total surface is 100…
$2,46M
Hotel 205 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 205 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Apartment House in the Heart of the City, Close to the Waterfront of famous Rovinj!We presen…
$2,26M
Hotel 673 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 673 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 673 m²
Spacious apart-house of 673 m2 with a view of the sea just 200 meters from the sea in Nova V…
$938,118
Hotel 150 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 150 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Unique dwelling in old town of Rovinj 500 meters from the sea!Total surface is 150 sq.m.&nbs…
$1,13M
Hotel 897 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 897 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Area 897 m²
Gorgeous mini-hotel of 897 m2 with 9 apartments in Valbandon near Pula only 900 meters from …
Price on request
Hotel 390 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Beautiful stone building of hotel in Rovinj, 100 meters from the sea, with sea views!In the …
$4,11M
Hotel 670 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 670 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 15
Area 670 m²
Hotel in Umag area with sea views!Total area is 670 sq.m.Hotel is built in 2017 and remodell…
$2,03M
Hotel 531 m² in Galizana, Croatia
Hotel 531 m²
Galizana, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 531 m²
Fantastic apart-house in Vodnjan area with indoor swimming pool and distant sea views!Total …
$1,30M
Hotel 390 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Solid property in Liznjan, with 3 spacious apartments and garden, cca 1,2 km from the sea!It…
$1,02M
Hotel 360 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 360 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Apartment house with sea view and swimming pool in Fazana, 500 meters from the sea!A few min…
$881,605
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Impressive mini-hotel for sale in super-popular touristic place of Medulin just 200 meters f…
$2,29M
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
A beautiful new apartment building in Premantura, just 300 meters from the beaches of the Ka…
$981,575
Hotel 240 m² in Grad Buje, Croatia
Hotel 240 m²
Grad Buje, Croatia
Area 240 m²
Fascinating traditional villa in Buje area cca.4 km from the centre of Buje and 10 km. from …
$1,31M
Hotel 486 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 486 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 486 m²
Bright touristic property in Porec area with swimming pool!It has a total of 486 m2 distribu…
$960,723
Hotel 900 m² in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14685Istria, RovinjA beautiful and functional small family boutique hot…
Price on request
630 EQUIPPED BERTHS FOR YACHTS in Grad Pula, Croatia
630 EQUIPPED BERTHS FOR YACHTS
Grad Pula, Croatia
In Pula, Croatia, on the Adriatic coast, 630 equipped berths for yachts are for sale. Inf…
Price on request
Hotel 403 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 403 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 403 m²
Tourist property of 7 apartments just 700 meters from the sea!Total surface is 403 sq.m. Lan…
$2,14M
Hotel 460 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Gorgeous touristic property of 7 apartments in Valbandon, Fazana just 1 km from the sea.Tota…
Price on request
Hotel 365 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 365 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 365 m²
House of 5 apartments with a lot of potential, in a quiet and beautiful location in Porec ar…
Price on request
Hotel 240 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 240 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Unique property in Umag, just 30 meters from the sea.Total surface is 240 sq.m.This is a cat…
$1,58M
Hotel 523 m² in Grad Porec, Croatia
Hotel 523 m²
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 523 m²
Guest house in Poreč, in a perfect location, just 300 meters from the sea in super-popular N…
$1,47M
Hotel 415 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 415 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 415 m²
Apartment house with a swimming pool and landscaped garden, cca.1,5 km from the sea in Pula …
$1,18M
Hotel 225 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 225 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Tourist property with 5 apartments and sea views in Medulin!Total surface is 225 sq.m. Land …
$1,47M
Hotel 550 m² in Umag, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Apart-house of 6 apartments with swimming pool in Umag area just 2 km from the sea.Total are…
$847,697
Hotel 220 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 220 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Mini-hotel with swimming pool and great reputation in Valbandon area just 600 meters from th…
$644,250
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Apart-hotel with swimming pool for sale in Premantura just 6 km from Pula and several km fro…
$1,47M
Property types in Istria County

hotels
investment properties
ready business
Realting.com
