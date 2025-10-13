Show property on map Show properties list
Business for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Established business 30 000 m² in Bale, Croatia
Established business 30 000 m²
Bale, Croatia
Area 30 000 m²
WINERY - WINE FARM Wine-growing business with 30ha ISTRIA - CROATIA In Istria, a compa…
$1,88M
READY BUSINESS in Vodnjan, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Vodnjan, Croatia
Area 25 000 m²
Ready business Land with a ready-made (connected) solar power plant. Solar power plant 2.…
$3,75M
READY BUSINESS in Grad Pula, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Grad Pula, Croatia
Ready business In Pula, Croatia, on the Adriatic coast, 630 equipped berths for yachts. …
Price on request
READY BUSINESS in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Ready business A long-established, year-round business in the south of the Istrian Adriat…
Price on request
