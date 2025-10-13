Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Investment in Opcina Krsan, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Krsan, Croatia
ISTRIA, INVESTMENT PROJECT VILLA KRŠAN, BUILDING PERMIT, €99/M2! The investment land is loca…
$4,98M
Investment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Investment
Grad Porec, Croatia
SALE, VILLA, BARATA beautiful, luxurious villa Romana, built in 2012, is for sale. The villa…
Price on request
READY BUSINESS in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Ready business Nursing home on the Croatian coast! Unique investment opportunity in a gro…
Price on request
Investment in Krsete, Croatia
Investment
Krsete, Croatia
I23782 Kršete
$664,292
Investment in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
ISTRIA Investment opportunity – the land of total area of 60.000 m2 for an attractive invest…
$1,86M
Investment in Racice, Croatia
Investment
Racice, Croatia
FOR SALE, LAND WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 3 SELF-SUSTAINABLE LUXURY VILLAS, KAŠĆERGA (PAZIN) –…
$608,935
Investment in Varvari, Croatia
Investment
Varvari, Croatia
I28545 Baderna
$830,365
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Developer project. In Rovinj, Croatia, 300 m from the sea, a plot of land of 12058 m2 for…
$1,64M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Grad Porec, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Grad Porec, Croatia
Developer project. In Croatian Istria, Porec, 5.5 hectares of development land, which wil…
Price on request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Investment in Opcina Barban, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Barban, Croatia
Exceptional investment property for sale in the beautiful surroundings of Barban! Property d…
$436,495
Investment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Investment
Grad Porec, Croatia
I28992 Poreč
Price on request
Investment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Istria, Premantura, on the southernmost part of the Istrian peninsula, in a popular tourist …
$2,23M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Grad Porec, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Grad Porec, Croatia
We present a development project. Land area: 6000 Total area of ​​the facility: 11000 A…
$25,21M
