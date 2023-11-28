Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 000 m²
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 474 m²
In the town of Molat, next to the road to Lucina, there is a building plot of regular shape,…
€95,000
Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 913 m²
Building plot (M) with sea and city view, 1913 m2, Zadar On the outskirts of the city of Zad…
€498,000
Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 891 m²
Land, close to the sea, residential use, 1891 m2, the island of Ist,In the immediate vicinit…
€180,000
