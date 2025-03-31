Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Vrlika
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Grad Vrlika, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Grad Vrlika, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Vrlika, Croatia
Area 4 000 m²
Building land with an open view of the lake and Vrlika. The land is located about 300 meter…
$259,987
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes