Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Vodice
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

сommercial property
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 850 m² in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Hotel 850 m²
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
A wonderful tourist property in the super-popular touristic destination of Vodice!The buildi…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go