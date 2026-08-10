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Residential properties for sale in Grad Varazdinske Toplice, Croatia

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Varazdinske Toplice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Varazdinske Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
I25163 Plitvička ulica
$160,536
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House in Martinkovec, Croatia
House
Martinkovec, Croatia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Varaždinske toplice, Martinkovec, a unique property with a beautiful garden and the most bea…
$994,224
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Properties features in Grad Varazdinske Toplice, Croatia

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