Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad Trogir
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

сommercial property
7
hotels
5
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 1 room in Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir