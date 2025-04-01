Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 46 394 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14536 Location: Sveti Ivan Zelina, RadoišćeDescription:A property with…
$421,889
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia
Area 1 957 m²
SALE, LAND, SAINT IVAN ZELINA Building land for sale in the area of ​​Sveti Ivan Zelina. The…
$33,215
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes