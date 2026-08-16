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Houses for sale in Grad Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia

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2 properties total found
4 room house in Zitomir, Croatia
4 room house
Zitomir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
I28912 Bistrička
$155,002
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3 room house in Zrinscina, Croatia
3 room house
Zrinscina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 46 394 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14536 Location: Sveti Ivan Zelina, RadoišćeDescription:A property with…
$449,853
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