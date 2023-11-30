UAE
Croatia
Land
Grad Supetar
Lands for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
2 998 m²
Brač, Supetar, land with an area of 2998m2, partly in the construction area (approx. 1.700m2…
€554,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
2 409 m²
Building plot of mixed use, Supetar/Brač, 2,409 m2, In the town of Mirca, not far from Supet…
€313,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
928 m²
Brač, Supetar, building plot 928 m2 for the construction of a residential building. A conce…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
2 064 m²
Brač, Supetar, building plot of 2.064 m2, next to an asphalted road, for the construction of…
€268,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
A building plot is being launched, located less than 5 km from the ferry port in Supetar, an…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
For sale agricultural land of 20,000 m2, located in a quiet attractive location on the islan…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Splitska, Croatia
For sale building plot with an area of 1660 m2 with a beautiful view of the sea, located in …
€499,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
468 m²
Splitska, Brač, building plot 468 m2 Building plot for sale, under the county road in Split…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Splitska, Croatia
57 000 m²
Brac, Splitska Beautiful property on a plot of 57,000 m2 with an unfinished building of 250…
€1,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Skrip, Croatia
2 580 m²
€258,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
2 694 m²
Brac, Supetar, Mirca, agricultural land of 2694 m2. This agricultural plot is located in a …
€94,290
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
513 m²
Brač, Supetar, building land of 513 m2 in the construction zone, for the construction of a r…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
4 000 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
471 m²
Brac, Supetar Building land of 471 m2 for the construction of a residential building; priva…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
9 354 m²
Brac, Supetar, attractive building land with sea view Land area: 9.354m2 Land dimensions: …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Skrip, Croatia
4 886 m²
The island of Brač, Škrip, center Škrip is the oldest settlement on the island of Brač, alw…
€293,160
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Splitska, Croatia
600 m²
Building land in Splitska - near the county road, three plots of land connected, buildable a…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
20 000 m²
Brac, Supetar - Mirca, district Planikovac.Agricultural land of 20,000 m2 with open views of…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
