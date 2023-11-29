UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Land
Grad Solin
Lands for sale in Grad Solin, Croatia
Clear all
10 properties total found
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
240 m²
€242,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 215 m²
Building plot of 1215m2 Solin, Gašpini area.The plot is located in zone M2 - mixed use, most…
€206,550
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 741 m²
Solin, a building plot of 1741m2 rectangular shape, for sale. To the land leads an asphalt …
€296,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 423 m²
Solin, Sveti Kajo, we are selling a building plot of 1423m2 which consists of 2 plots, a lar…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
3 154 m²
Solin, Sv. Kajo building land of 3,154 m2 in the M1 zone, for the construction of a resident…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
10 848 m²
Solin, MeterizeBuilding plot 10 848m2 for sale in a mixed zone.The plot is located along the…
€1,84M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 800 m²
Solin, Donja Strana, we are selling a residential building plot of 1,800 m2, 2nd row above t…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
815 m²
Kaštel Sućurac, building land K-zone, area of 815 m2 along the paved road, near the shopping…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 715 m²
Solin, gornje Rupotine - building plotbuilding plot 1715m2 for sale.Two larger buildings can…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 057 m²
Solin, Dolac Čovinac- building landBuilding plot of 1057m2 for sale.Zone M1Electricity, wate…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
