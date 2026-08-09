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Apartments for sale in Grad Solin, Croatia

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2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kucine, Croatia
4 room apartment
Kucine, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Kučine, three-bedroom duplex apartment of 108 m2, oriented S-W, on the 2nd floor of a reside…
$380,645
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3 room apartment in Grad Solin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Solin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Solin, Japirko, comfortable three-bedroom apartment of 80m2 on the 4th floor of a residentia…
$294,135
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