Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Sibenik

Lands for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Donje Polje, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Polje, Croatia
Area 2 248 m²
Agricultural land 2,248m2, Jadrtovac The agricultural land consists of two parcels, one of 5…
€65,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Donje Polje, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Polje, Croatia
Area 1 263 m²
Building land, 1263m2, Dubrava near Šibenik The land of 1236m2 is located in the Dubrava set…
€75,780
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 839 m²
Building land, 839m2, Podsolarsko – Šibenik Along the road to the Amadria Park hotel complex…
€170,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
Продается участок под застройку, расположенный в 200 м от моря на Шибенской Ривьере, в непос…
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale a unique plot of 8500 m2, located in the front row of…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir