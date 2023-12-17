Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Senj

Lands for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Matesici, Croatia
Plot of land
Matesici, Croatia
Area 380 m²
I27001 Krivi Put
€50,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Matesici, Croatia
Plot of land
Matesici, Croatia
Area 380 m²
I27001 Krivi Put
€50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir