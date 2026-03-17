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Apartments for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Senj, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is a fully renovated one-bedroom apartment with a living room, with a total area of…
$218,347
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