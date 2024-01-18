Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad Rovinj
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
OFFICE BUILDING ROVINJ, CROATIA. in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
OFFICE BUILDING ROVINJ, CROATIA.
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Area 1 472 m²
In Rovinj, Croatia, an office building is for sale near the city center, gross area 1472 m2,…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir