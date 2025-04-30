Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

3 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula – House with Two Apartments for Sale.A house with three apartments in total, tw…
$213,681
Leave a request
6 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Pula, only 700 m from the sea, in a quiet part of the village, near all amenities, a…
$1,05M
Leave a request
6 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula – Nova Veruda, in an attractive location, in a quiet dead-end street, a house w…
$852,508
Leave a request
4 room house in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Istra, Pula: A beautiful Austro-Hungarian house is for sale in the wider center of Pula, loc…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Leave a request
