Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Porec

Lands for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kukci, Croatia
Plot of land
Kukci, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Surroundings of Poreč, a nice large property for sale, consisting of a house of 550 m2 and a…
€1,43M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir