Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Otocac
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Otocac, Croatia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 673 m² in Prozor, Croatia
Hotel 1 673 m²
Prozor, Croatia
Rooms 25
Area 1 673 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14949Otočac, Ličko Lešće Nestled in the heart of nature, this beautifu…
$4,87M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes