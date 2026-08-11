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Residential properties for sale in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia

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1 property total found
6 room house in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
I28321 Stubička cesta
$829,258
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