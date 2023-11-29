Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Makarska

Lands for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Makarska - building land, 2,500 m2, M1 zone with panoramic views of the center of Makarska. …
€875,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Area 925 m²
Makarska, Kotišina - plot for building a houseOn the slopes of Biokovo in Kotišina there is …
€231,250
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir