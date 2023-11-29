Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Korcula

Lands for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Racisce, Croatia
Plot of land
Racisce, Croatia
Area 1 607 m²
Korčula, Račišće Kneže, building land with a total area of 1607m2 in an undeveloped part of …
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pupnat, Croatia
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
Area 655 m²
Korčula, Račišće, sale of a building plot of 655m2 with direct access from the road. All inf…
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in cara, Croatia
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
Area 1 653 m²
Korčula, north side, building plot of 1653m2 in the first row to the sea, with a valid build…
€510,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Korcula, Croatia
Plot of land
Korcula, Croatia
Area 10 897 m²
Pelješac, south side, agricultural land of 10.897m2, in the first row by the sea with direct…
€385,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in cara, Croatia
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
Area 9 700 m²
Korcula - Cara. Agricultural land along the road of 9,700 m2 with 3 old stone houses, each a…
€65,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pupnat, Croatia
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Korcula, Croatia
Plot of land
Korcula, Croatia
€140,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir