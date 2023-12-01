Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 10 736 m²
Ivanić Town, Posavski bregi Land area of 10,736 m2, of which 2,078 m2 is in the residential…
€49,000
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 1 689 m²
Ivanić Town, Posavski bregi Building land with an area of 1689 m2 in a residential zone. T…
€18,500
