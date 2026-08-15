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Villas for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

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1 property total found
Villa 8 rooms in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14733Hvar – first row to the seaA unique and exceptional property in the…
$9,23M
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