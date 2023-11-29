Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Dubrovnik

Lands for sale in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Lopud, Croatia
Plot of land
Lopud, Croatia
€1,60M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 531 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 531 m2 in Zaton Ba…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 337 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 337 m2 in the Zato…
€320,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Welcome to the city of Dubrovnik and its stunning nature! The most prominent location on the…
€375,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Next to one of the most famous cities of the Adriatic coast, Dubrovnik lies this island Šipa…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 4 786 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Two beautiful building plots with a total area of 4786 m2 (M1) of 2403 m2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir