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Villas for sale in Grad Cres, Croatia

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Cres, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Super-villa with swimming pool and sea views on the island of Cres, just 700 meters from the…
$1,96M
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