Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad cakovec
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad cakovec, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Grad cakovec, Croatia
5 room house
Grad cakovec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13780 Čakovec, Ulica Kralja Tomislava 35 Semi-detached house with a …
€230,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir