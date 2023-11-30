Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Grad Biograd na Moru

Lands for sale in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Area 3 537 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, construction residential land of approx. 3.537 m2, with an old house (h…
€550,000
