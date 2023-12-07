Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Ston, Croatia
Plot of land
Ston, Croatia
€4,00M
Plot of land in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
€5,00M
Plot of land in Pupnat, Croatia
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
Area 655 m²
Korčula, Račišće, sale of a building plot of 655m2 with direct access from the road. All inf…
€100,000
Plot of land in Racisce, Croatia
Plot of land
Racisce, Croatia
Area 1 607 m²
Korčula, Račišće Kneže, building land with a total area of 1607m2 in an undeveloped part of …
€250,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 981 m²
Korčula, Vela Luka, building plot of 981m2, which consists of two connected parcels of 490m2…
€88,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 10 756 m²
Vela Luka, agricultural land with an area of 10.756 m2, only 5 minutes' drive from the cente…
€161,340
Plot of land in Lopud, Croatia
Plot of land
Lopud, Croatia
€1,60M
Plot of land in Lumbarda, Croatia
Plot of land
Lumbarda, Croatia
€374,900
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
Area 1 250 000 m²
Pelješac, Orebić, agricultural land with an area of 1.250.000 m2 Considering the area, ther…
€3,75M
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
Area 4 500 m²
Zaton Doli - Dubrovnik County Agricultural land of approx. 4500m2, near Ston. The land con…
€225,000
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 531 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 531 m2 in Zaton Ba…
€350,000
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 337 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 337 m2 in the Zato…
€320,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale a unique agricultural plot, with an area of approx.…
€399,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in cara, Croatia
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
Area 1 653 m²
Korčula, north side, building plot of 1653m2 in the first row to the sea, with a valid build…
€510,000
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
Area 158 155 m²
Pelješac, agricultural land with an area of ​​158,515m2 (in the nature of a forest) on a hig…
€950,000
Plot of land in Korcula, Croatia
Plot of land
Korcula, Croatia
Area 10 897 m²
Pelješac, south side, agricultural land of 10.897m2, in the first row by the sea with direct…
€385,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 5 185 m²
Lastovo, Zaklopatica, building residential land with a total area of 5185m2. Part of the pl…
€250,000
Plot of land in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Welcome to the city of Dubrovnik and its stunning nature! The most prominent location on the…
€375,000
Plot of land in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Next to one of the most famous cities of the Adriatic coast, Dubrovnik lies this island Šipa…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 000 m²
Korcula - Vela Luka. Building plot of 1,000 m2, 70m from the sea. The land is of regular sh…
€200,000
Plot of land in cara, Croatia
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
Area 9 700 m²
Korcula - Cara. Agricultural land along the road of 9,700 m2 with 3 old stone houses, each a…
€65,000
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 4 786 m²
Dubrovnik, Zaton Two beautiful building plots with a total area of 4786 m2 (M1) of 2403 m2 …
Price on request
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 400 m²
Lastovo, Skrivena lukasale of building land on the island of Lastovo, in the village (bay) S…
€78,000
Plot of land in Osobjava, Croatia
Plot of land
Osobjava, Croatia
Area 827 m²
Sreser, Janjina, building landwe sell 3 plots, which together have an area of 827m2.The plot…
€50,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 962 m²
Korcula, 4.5km from Vela Luka, building land in the 1st row of 1962m2 surrounded by olive gr…
€500,000
Plot of land in Potirna, Croatia
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
Area 2 375 m²
Vela Luka, building land of 2375m2 in the 3rd row from the sea, 80m from the beach. The whol…
€285,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 550 m²
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, building plot of 550m2 located along the road. It is located in a quiet …
€82,500
Plot of land in Pupnat, Croatia
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
Plot of land in Korcula, Croatia
Plot of land
Korcula, Croatia
€140,000
