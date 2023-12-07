Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Grad Dubrovnik
7
Dubrovnik
5
Grad Korcula
3
14 properties total found
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
A unique 4-5* hotel for sale in the heart of Dubrovnik! The 13-room hotel, ideally locate…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Lastovo, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Lastovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 23
Area 2 200 m²
€6,50M
Hotel 14 rooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of ​​252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Hotel 45 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Smokvica, Croatia
Hotel 45 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 45
Number of floors 4
€3,20M
Other 31 room with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Other 31 room with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Hotel 19 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orebic, Croatia
Hotel 19 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 19
Number of floors 4
A hotel for sale located on the Pelješac peninsula, just a few steps from the crystal clear …
€6,90M
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
In one of the most famous cities on the Adriatic coastline, Dubrovnik lies a stunning proper…
€1,50M
Commercial real estate with patio in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate with patio
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 750 m²
  The 750 m2 Kaboga stone villa, located just in the heart of Gruz port, was originally buil…
€1,87M
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€2,52M
Commercial real estate with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 23
Area 2 948 m²
€6,25M
Commercial 4 bathrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
If you are looking for a commercial property to start your real estate journey, then surely …
€1,51M
Commercial with Bedrooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Commercial with Bedrooms
Kolocep, Croatia
€500,000
Commercial in cara, Croatia
Commercial
cara, Croatia
Area 16 000 m²
Korcula - Smokvica. Agricultural land - forest, 16.000m2 located along the road, 2 km from t…
€225,000
Manufacture 1 room in Pupnat, Croatia
Manufacture 1 room
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
Property types in Dubrovnik-Neretva County

hotels
