Commercial real estate in Thailand

Phuket Province
61
Phuket
50
Patong
11
68 properties total found
Hotel 264 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Hotel 264 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 264
Number of floors 18
€ 40,671,400
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
Hotel in Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
Hotel
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
Area 2 650 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,289,171
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
€ 79,238
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near Bang Tao Apartments in a residenti…
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€ 41,704
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near the park Apartments in a new comp…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 98,159
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 114,519
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 114,519
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 435,423
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,713
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 224,004
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,470
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 123,899
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Investment 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 123,328
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Revenue house 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 100 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 104,682
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
€ 986,751
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
Commercial in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
€ 530,996
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
€ 132,749
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
Commercial in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
€ 2,275,697
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
Hotel in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
€ 11,378,483
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
Hotel in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,492,689
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 110,408
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€ 62,059
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
€ 55,343
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
Investment 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 104,454
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
Investment 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
€ 83,895
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
€ 535,446
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…
Investment 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
€ 84,278
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€ 53,025
Thailand island Phuket Apartments at the hotel Great offer for investors with the goal of re…
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
€ 91,089
Thailand o-in Phuket Apartments at the hotel 5 ***** A unique offer for investors! Apartment…

Properties features in Thailand

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
