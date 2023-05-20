Thailand
Hide
Realting.com
Thailand
Commercial real estate in Thailand
Phuket Province
61
Phuket
50
Patong
11
68 properties total found
Hotel 264 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
264
18
€ 40,671,400
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
Recommend
Hotel
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
2 650 m²
5
€ 3,289,171
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
27 m²
€ 79,238
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near Bang Tao Apartments in a residenti…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
20 m²
€ 41,704
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near the park Apartments in a new comp…
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
2
€ 98,159
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
3
€ 114,519
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
2
€ 114,519
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
65 m²
1
€ 435,423
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
57 m²
2
€ 329,713
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
2
€ 224,004
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
€ 174,470
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
€ 123,899
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
€ 123,328
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Recommend
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
24 100 m²
8/8
€ 104,682
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
€ 986,751
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
Recommend
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
€ 530,996
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4
71 m²
€ 132,749
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
Recommend
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 2,275,697
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 11,378,483
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,492,689
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
54 m²
€ 110,408
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
36 m²
€ 62,059
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
35 m²
€ 55,343
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
Recommend
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
34 m²
€ 104,454
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
Recommend
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
26 m²
€ 83,895
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
113 m²
€ 535,446
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…
Recommend
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
33 m²
€ 84,278
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
20 m²
€ 53,025
Thailand island Phuket Apartments at the hotel Great offer for investors with the goal of re…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
29 m²
€ 91,089
Thailand o-in Phuket Apartments at the hotel 5 ***** A unique offer for investors! Apartment…
Recommend
Properties features in Thailand
hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
