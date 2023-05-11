Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Piła County, Poland

Pila
4
7 properties total found
Commercial in Bialosliwie, Poland
Commercial
Bialosliwie, Poland
Area 5 446 m²
€ 328,861
Shop in Pila, Poland
Shop
Pila, Poland
Area 548 m²
€ 416,557
Commercial in Pila, Poland
Commercial
Pila, Poland
Area 805 m²
€ 580,987
Commercial in Pila, Poland
Commercial
Pila, Poland
Area 73 m²
€ 86,819
Commercial in Wysoka Wielka, Poland
Commercial
Wysoka Wielka, Poland
Area 589 m²
€ 613,873
Commercial in Wysoka Wielka, Poland
Commercial
Wysoka Wielka, Poland
Area 356 m²
€ 127,160
Commercial in Pila, Poland
Commercial
Pila, Poland
Area 620 m²
€ 540,998
