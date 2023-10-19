UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Latvia
Vidzeme
285 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
The owner is selling the land plot of 4865m2. Mixed construction with a residential func…
€450,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
21 395 m²
6/2
Convenient location. Near to the center of the city, at the port. Good logistic, trade, publ…
€21,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
€485,000
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
€554,000
Recommend
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
32
952 m²
3/3
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
€2,15M
Recommend
Warehouse with internet, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
2 368 m²
A warehouse/production and wholesale complex is for sale in an industrial zone in Riga on Sp…
€950,000
Recommend
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
5
2
101 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga. Great location. The total area is 100…
€165,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
330 m²
3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Recommend
Restaurant 40 rooms
Gulbenes novads, Latvia
40
1 839 m²
2
For sale a grand real estate on the shores of the picturesque lake Ludza - you will have at …
€860,000
Recommend
Commercial
Baldone, Latvia
For sale commercial land 6ha in the center of Baldone Currently on the land is an unfinis…
€210,000
Recommend
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
402 m²
3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Recommend
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
20
1 740 m²
4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Terini, Latvia
1 676 m²
2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
€1,65M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 026 m²
2/4
An office building with an area of 1025.5 square meters and a plot of land with an area of 8…
€980,000
Recommend
Other 15 rooms with elevator, in city center, with central heating
Riga, Latvia
15
2
200 m²
4
Type of use of premises: CC1264 – Buildings of medical institutions or healthcare institutio…
€325,000
Recommend
Shop
Riga, Latvia
97 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€320,430
Recommend
Shop
Riga, Latvia
103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€358,750
Recommend
Shop
Riga, Latvia
79 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€237,000
Recommend
Shop
Riga, Latvia
125 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€376,200
Recommend
Shop
Riga, Latvia
103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€328,320
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
4
2
144 m²
Commercial/Office space in Quiet Center. Auseklia-Sakaru intersection. - Freshly renov…
€330,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Riga, Latvia
7 400 m²
We offer for sale a complex of storage and production facilities. The total area of buildin…
€3,60M
Recommend
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
1
1
65 m²
Commercial premises in the center (64 m2) - corner of Strelniek and Alberta. Busy streets o…
€340,000
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
A plot of land for commercial development is for sale in Riga, in the Jurmala highway area n…
€109,700
Recommend
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land for commercial development. The total area of the plot is 7441 m2. Building…
€640,000
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
221 m²
1/5
Commercial premises - sports, gymnasium. At the entrance, there is a small reception room wh…
€145,000
Recommend
Commercial with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial building land in Kekava with an area of 8900m2 is for sale. The land is witho…
€23,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
400 m²
A beautiful, modern office and retail space, on one of the most prestigious streets in the c…
€950,000
Recommend
