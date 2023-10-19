Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vidzeme, Latvia

Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
€250,000
Commercial with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
The owner is selling the land plot of 4865m2. Mixed construction with a residential func…
€450,000
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 21 395 m²
Floor 6/2
Convenient location. Near to the center of the city, at the port. Good logistic, trade, publ…
€21,00M
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
€485,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
€554,000
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 952 m²
Floor 3/3
€750,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
€2,15M
Warehouse with internet, with electricity, with gas in Riga, Latvia
Warehouse with internet, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 368 m²
A warehouse/production and wholesale complex is for sale in an industrial zone in Riga on Sp…
€950,000
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet in Riga, Latvia
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga. Great location. The total area is 100…
€165,000
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Restaurant 40 rooms in Gulbenes novads, Latvia
Restaurant 40 rooms
Gulbenes novads, Latvia
Rooms 40
Area 1 839 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a grand real estate on the shores of the picturesque lake Ludza - you will have at …
€860,000
Commercial in Baldone, Latvia
Commercial
Baldone, Latvia
For sale commercial land 6ha in the center of Baldone Currently on the land is an unfinis…
€210,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 402 m²
Floor 3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Investment 20 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Terini, Latvia
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Terini, Latvia
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
€1,65M
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 026 m²
Floor 2/4
An office building with an area of 1025.5 square meters and a plot of land with an area of 8…
€980,000
Other 15 rooms with elevator, in city center, with central heating in Riga, Latvia
Other 15 rooms with elevator, in city center, with central heating
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Type of use of premises: CC1264 – Buildings of medical institutions or healthcare institutio…
€325,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 97 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€320,430
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€358,750
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 79 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€237,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 125 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€376,200
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€328,320
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Commercial/Office space in Quiet Center. Auseklia-Sakaru intersection. - Freshly renov…
€330,000
Manufacture in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture
Riga, Latvia
Area 7 400 m²
We offer for sale a complex of storage and production facilities. The total area of buildin…
€3,60M
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Commercial premises in the center (64 m2) - corner of Strelniek and Alberta. Busy streets o…
€340,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
A plot of land for commercial development is for sale in Riga, in the Jurmala highway area n…
€109,700
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Babites novads, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Babites novads, Latvia
Plot of land for commercial development. The total area of the plot is 7441 m2. Building…
€640,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises - sports, gymnasium. At the entrance, there is a small reception room wh…
€145,000
Commercial with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial building land in Kekava with an area of 8900m2 is for sale. The land is witho…
€23,000
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas in Riga, Latvia
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
Area 400 m²
A beautiful, modern office and retail space, on one of the most prestigious streets in the c…
€950,000

