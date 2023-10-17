Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Commercial
  Croatia
  Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Croatia

сommercial property
245
restaurants
11
hotels
37
offices
16
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
39
shops
23
commercial property
4
6 properties total found
Warehouse 1 room in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13485 Zaprešić, Ulica kardinala Stepinac Commercial space of 33.71m2…
€80,000
Warehouse 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 1 416 m²
Zagreb, Maksimir - Donje Svetice, production and storage areaProduction and storage space wi…
€1,20M
Warehouse 4 rooms in Selca, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 room in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Kastela, Kastel Stari Business space (hall) below the Adriatic highway. Hall area: 330m2 …
€350,000
Warehouse 10 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 670 m²
Split, Stinice, office space of 670m2 on two floors, in the nature of a terraced office buil…
€1,30M
Warehouse 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Donji grad, Draškovićeva  Business space of 132m2, located on the ground floor of a residen…
€480,000
