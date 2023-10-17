Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Croatia

39 properties total found
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
I26611 Stjepana Radića
€145,000
Investment in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Investment in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Investment with electricity in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Investment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
Investment with electricity in Klinca Sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Klinca Sela, Croatia
I26547 Stara Karlovačka
€355,000
Investment in Opatovac, Croatia
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1
Investment in Primosten, Croatia
Investment
Primosten, Croatia
I26546 Oglavci
€318,750
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I26387 Gramača
€415,000
Investment with electricity in Trsce, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
Investment in Dicmo, Croatia
Investment
Dicmo, Croatia
SPLIT AREA, DICMO, LAND FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, QUARRY• The property in question is a quarr…
€3,00M
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Investment with electricity in Bregi, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Bregi, Croatia
Investment with several existing buildings and the possibility of expansion above Opatija In…
€650,000
Investment with electricity in Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Hotel on the Novigrad beach, opportunity, sale A few steps from the city beach, there is a h…
€3,30M
Investment in Rakalj, Croatia
Investment
Rakalj, Croatia
ISTRIA Investment opportunity – the land of total area of 60.000 m2 for an attractive invest…
€1,70M
Investment in Grad cakovec, Croatia
Investment
Grad cakovec, Croatia
INVESTMENT LAND FOR TOURIST PURPOSES (SPORTS CAMP AND EXCURSION AREA)The project of a touris…
€1,000,000
Investment in Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
Investment
Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
ZADAR, AREA, INVESTMENT PROJECT WITH 5 VALID BUILDING PERMITSApartment complex “Starigrad”In…
€1,15M
Investment with electricity in Vrsine, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Vrsine, Croatia
TROGIR area, 8 apartments with sea view, swimming pool, parkingApartment building in the nat…
€2,10M
Investment with electricity in Hrascica, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Hrascica, Croatia
I25764 Kralja Tomislava
€510,000
Investment with electricity in Durmanec, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Durmanec, Croatia
I25676 Brezova gora
€1,000,000
Investment with electricity in Kanfanar, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Kanfanar, Croatia
LAND PLOT WITH PROJECT AND CONSTRUCTION PERMIT, 2,797m2, KANFANAR, ISTRIABuilding plot with …
€500,000
Investment with electricity in Podstrazje, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Podstrazje, Croatia
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
€800,000
Investment with electricity in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Investment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Investment with electricity in Vrsine, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Vrsine, Croatia
An 18-room family-run hotel, well-established and lucrative business, Trogir, Seget Vranjica…
€2,80M
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I25326 Trsje
€840,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 5 BUILDINGS, 3,432m2, ZAGREB – GORNJE VRAPČ…
€500,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I24471 Lea Mullera
€550,000
Investment with electricity in Gudci, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Gudci, Croatia
I23427 Kostanjevec
€200,000
Investment with electricity in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
SALE, LAND AND HOUSE LučkoA family house for sale for adaptation or demolition on a building…
€239,000

Property types in Croatia

