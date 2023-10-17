UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Croatia
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Croatia
Zagreb
7
Investment
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
I26611 Stjepana Radića
€145,000
Recommend
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Recommend
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Recommend
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Klinca Sela, Croatia
I26547 Stara Karlovačka
€355,000
Recommend
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1
Recommend
Investment
Primosten, Croatia
I26546 Oglavci
€318,750
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I26387 Gramača
€415,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
Recommend
Investment
Dicmo, Croatia
SPLIT AREA, DICMO, LAND FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, QUARRY• The property in question is a quarr…
€3,00M
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Bregi, Croatia
Investment with several existing buildings and the possibility of expansion above Opatija In…
€650,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Hotel on the Novigrad beach, opportunity, sale A few steps from the city beach, there is a h…
€3,30M
Recommend
Investment
Rakalj, Croatia
ISTRIA Investment opportunity – the land of total area of 60.000 m2 for an attractive invest…
€1,70M
Recommend
Investment
Grad cakovec, Croatia
INVESTMENT LAND FOR TOURIST PURPOSES (SPORTS CAMP AND EXCURSION AREA)The project of a touris…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Investment
Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
ZADAR, AREA, INVESTMENT PROJECT WITH 5 VALID BUILDING PERMITSApartment complex “Starigrad”In…
€1,15M
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Vrsine, Croatia
TROGIR area, 8 apartments with sea view, swimming pool, parkingApartment building in the nat…
€2,10M
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Hrascica, Croatia
I25764 Kralja Tomislava
€510,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Durmanec, Croatia
I25676 Brezova gora
€1,000,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Kanfanar, Croatia
LAND PLOT WITH PROJECT AND CONSTRUCTION PERMIT, 2,797m2, KANFANAR, ISTRIABuilding plot with …
€500,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Podstrazje, Croatia
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
€800,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Recommend
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Vrsine, Croatia
An 18-room family-run hotel, well-established and lucrative business, Trogir, Seget Vranjica…
€2,80M
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I25326 Trsje
€840,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 5 BUILDINGS, 3,432m2, ZAGREB – GORNJE VRAPČ…
€500,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I24471 Lea Mullera
€550,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Gudci, Croatia
I23427 Kostanjevec
€200,000
Recommend
Investment with electricity
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
SALE, LAND AND HOUSE LučkoA family house for sale for adaptation or demolition on a building…
€239,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Croatia
сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
shops
commercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL