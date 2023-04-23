Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Restaurant in Burgas, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,000
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
Restaurant in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
187 m²
€ 190,000
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
170 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 120,000
The HOLISTIC CENTER consists of specially equipped rooms for taking procedures and wraps fro…
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
117 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 90,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Restaurant in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 300,864
Restaurant in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
€ 85,157
Restaurant in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 116,000
Restaurant in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
€ 138,000
Restaurant in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 220,000
Restaurant in Bata, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Bata, Bulgaria
358 m²
€ 220,000
Restaurant in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
590 m²
€ 390,000
Mir