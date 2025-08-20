Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Yambol, Bulgaria

8 properties total found
Hotel 196 m² in Botevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Botevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Area: 196 m² Plot: 1210 m² We offer for sale a solid two-storey hous…
$110,568
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 120 m² in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Completely furnished and renovated house with 4 bedrooms in Bolyarovo…
$78,329
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 74 m² in Malko Sharkovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 74 m²
Malko Sharkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Description of object: Newly built single-story house for sale in the village of Malko Shark…
$44,227
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 45 m² in Elhovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 45 m²
Elhovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Living area: 45 m² Plot: 1,400 m² We offer for sale a one-storey bri…
$8,962
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 120 m² in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Massive two-story house with 6 rooms near Bolyarovo Price: 16,600 EU…
$18,622
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 120 m² in Malomir, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Malomir, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Living area: 120 m² Plot: 780 m² The house is located near the villa…
$48,883
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 80 m² in Yambol, Bulgaria
Hotel 80 m²
Yambol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Description of object: Two-storey house 15 minutes from the town of Elhovo Price: 8000 euro…
$9,311
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Hotel 80 m² in Malomirovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 80 m²
Malomirovo, Bulgaria
Area 80 m²
Description of object: Area: 2,130 m² We offer for sale a plot with an old house in the vil…
$5,819
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
