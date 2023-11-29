Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria

Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/16
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Gotse Delchev near the South Par…
€175,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Peel 2 in a communic…
€130,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Peel 2 in a communicative plac…
€160,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vrabnitsa 2 in a quiet place nea…
€125,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Peel 2 in a quiet place near p…
€125,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 136 m²
Floor 5/10
€283,674
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
€260,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/10
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Gotse Delchev in a new luxury …
€235,129
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Apartment with bathroom in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment with bathroom
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartments with uncompromising quality and optimal layout! It is our pleasure to present y…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
€69,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
  Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a two-bedroom apartment in Obelya 2 district …
€94,000
3 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€87,700
2 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€55,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Locations: Obelia   Purpose: Residential building with shops and underground garages   Are…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
€120,000
2 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€70,470
3 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€110,000
1 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€77,500
2 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
€59,000
2 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€93,000
Apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
4 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€85,000
1 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€42,160
1 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€38,760
2 room apartment in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€52,360
