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Hotels for sale in Velingrad, Bulgaria

сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel 74 m² in Velingrad, Bulgaria
Hotel 74 m²
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Description of object: Future owners will enjoy a cozy interior, a magnificent view, access …
$146,408
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 130 m² in Velingrad, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Future owners will enjoy a comfortable interior, a magnificent view, …
$256,214
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 52 m² in Velingrad, Bulgaria
Hotel 52 m²
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Description of object: Future owners will enjoy a cozy interior, a beautiful view, access to…
$102,722
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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