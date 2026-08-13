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Residential properties for sale in Valchi Dol, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Apartment in Shtipsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shtipsko, Bulgaria
The building is suitable for doing business, 50 km from Varna. Benefits -Varnenskaya regio…
$61,202
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Properties features in Valchi Dol, Bulgaria

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