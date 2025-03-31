Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tsenovo, Bulgaria

3 bedroom house in Tsenovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Tsenovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Property situated in a picturesque village near Yantra River and the town of Byala, Ruse Dis…
$64,919
1 bedroom house in Tsenovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Tsenovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
House with Veranda and Large Garden | Near Vardim and Danube River IBG Real Estates is delig…
$36,080
5 bedroom house in Piperkovo, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Piperkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates offers this cheap rural house for sale, located at the end of a picturesque…
$41,423
Properties features in Tsenovo, Bulgaria

