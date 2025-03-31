Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Targovishte, Bulgaria

1 bedroom apartment in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/6
CASCADAS 2 – Spacious One-Bedroom Apartment Property Number: 10 016 Price: €99,900 Floor: 6 …
$99,642
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Targovishte, Bulgaria
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Targovishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to bring to your attention this REMARKABLE property representing…
$669,858
Properties features in Targovishte, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
