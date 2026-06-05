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Seaview Studios for Sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the Santa Marina c…
$119,320
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Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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